WFP Iran Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

29,978 people assisted in April 2019

289 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 176,741 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.7 m six-month (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP successfully reached 29,978 refugees as per target. This number includes approximately 8,419 women, 8,419 men, 6,315 girls, and 6,916 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 175,741 and 271 mt of fortified wheat flour.

• The Government of Germany confirmed a contribution of EUR 2 million in support of refugees. This contribution will cover all project requirements for a period of four months in 2019.

• In support of the education of woman-refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment, maintaining retention rates, and reducing the incidences of early marriage. CBT have multiple benefits.

• This modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.