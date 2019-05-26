26 May 2019

WFP Iran Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (260.82 KB)

In Numbers

29,978 people assisted in April 2019

289 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 176,741 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.7 m six-month (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP successfully reached 29,978 refugees as per target. This number includes approximately 8,419 women, 8,419 men, 6,315 girls, and 6,916 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 175,741 and 271 mt of fortified wheat flour.

• The Government of Germany confirmed a contribution of EUR 2 million in support of refugees. This contribution will cover all project requirements for a period of four months in 2019.

• In support of the education of woman-refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment, maintaining retention rates, and reducing the incidences of early marriage. CBT have multiple benefits.

• This modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.