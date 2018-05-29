WFP Iran Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

Since March, WFP has transitioned its assistance from in-kind food assistance to a cash-based transfer (CBT) modality. Provided through a combination of fortified wheat flour and CBT, the assistance will support food insecure families meet 80 percent of their daily needs, and will fully cover the daily food needs of households headed by women with no source of income. All refugees residing in the 20 settlements in Iran are eligible for WFP’s unconditional food assistance.

During April, 29,856 refugees: including 8,360 females, 8,360 males, 6,269 girls including 2,853 school girls and 6,867 boys, received a total cash transfer of USD 266,108 and 265 mt of fortified wheat flour entitlements.

Under Activity 2 of the ICSP: providing conditional support to refugee women and girls to incentivize and facilitate educational and livelihood activities, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families in support of refugee girl students' education to a monthly CBT entitlement.

Households with girls who are enrolled in and regularly attend school receive cash entitlement (USD 5 for each student), encouraging families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment and maintaining retention rates.

Previous assistance of the fortified vegetable oil education initiative resulted in positive outcomes, including capacity strengthening through education, contributing to the alleviation of economic stress of households with girls, and reduced the incidences of early marriage.