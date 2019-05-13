13 May 2019

WFP delivers 12,000 family food packs to flood-hit Iranians

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 12 May 2019 View Original

Tehran, May 12, IRNA - World Food Programme (WFP) says it has delivered 12,000 family food packs to the Iranian Red Crescent in a bid to distribute them among most-affected families in the flood-hit areas.

The food packs, worth $600,000, are set to be delivered to 50,000 flood-stricken families in the south-western Iranian province of Khuzestan.

Each pack includes necessary staples such as rice, beans, tuna, sugar lumps, oil, tea and salt, according to Negar Gerami, WFP representative in Iran.

'We have always tried to stand next to the Red Crescent Society of Iran to offer help in case of emergency,' she said during a ceremonial delivery event in Tehran on Sunday.

The official said all the packs' items have been supplied from within Iran.

Thousands of people are still living in shelters in their flood-hit regions such as Khouzestan and Lorestan provinces.

