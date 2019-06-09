WFP and Ministry of Health Join Hands on Promoting Healthy Diet for Refugees [EN/FA]

On Sunday 9 June 2019, World Food Programme (WFP) Iran in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Medical Education conducted a one-day technical workshop for health workers on improving nutrition amongst refugees residing in settlements in Iran.

Understanding the essential components of nutrition is key to maintain a healthy diet.

This is especially important where WFP provides cash assistance to families, while cash gives families the freedom to purchase more diverse food, thus, it is essential that they spend money on purchasing nutritious food for a healthy diet.

Health workers from 20 settlements across the country to engage in technical discussions on adjusting the food baskets tailored to the needs of children, teenagers, adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and the elderly.

Officials from WFP, Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Bureau for Alien and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) were among keynote speakers in the opening session of the workshop.

WFP is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and BAFIA to help promote adequate nutrition and to reduce unhealthy levels of fat, salt and sugar among refugee families in Iran.

WFP has been providing assistance to refugees in Iran since the arrival of the first asylum seekers from Afghanistan and Iraq in the late 1980s. Currently 30,000 refugees in 20 settlements receive WFP’s food and cash assistance.

