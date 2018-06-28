28 Jun 2018

West Iran quake injures 12

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

Kermanshah, June 27, IRNA – Head of Kermanshah Red Crescent Society announced that 12 people were injured in earthquake which hit Tazehabad city in western province of Kermanshah late Tuesday.

The injured people were treated on the site of quake and just one of them was transferred to hospital, Mohammad Reza Amirian told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the governor of Qasr-e Shirin said that the 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the area had no casualties.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. Also on Sunday, a 5.3-Richter quake rattled the area, as the result of which 54 people were injured.

Kermanshah has been jolted by several earthquakes since November 12, 2017, when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the province's Ezgeleh region killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

9376**1396

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.