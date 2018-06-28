West Iran quake injures 12

Kermanshah, June 27, IRNA – Head of Kermanshah Red Crescent Society announced that 12 people were injured in earthquake which hit Tazehabad city in western province of Kermanshah late Tuesday.

The injured people were treated on the site of quake and just one of them was transferred to hospital, Mohammad Reza Amirian told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the governor of Qasr-e Shirin said that the 4.2 magnitude earthquake in the area had no casualties.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. Also on Sunday, a 5.3-Richter quake rattled the area, as the result of which 54 people were injured.

Kermanshah has been jolted by several earthquakes since November 12, 2017, when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the province's Ezgeleh region killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

