Water Offering Campaign Serving Drought-Affected Areas

ZAHEDAN, 11 August (IRCS) – After one year, the Iranian Red Crescent has re-launched the national campaign of “Water Offering” in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and three other provinces to offer services to deprived families who suffer from drought.

The campaign, entitle “Water Offering 2”, is being run from 6 August to 17 September in parts of the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman and Hormozgan, and aims to help the people and families affected by drought.

The Iranian Red Crescent has also dispatched 11 health caravans from Guilan, Alborz, Khorasan Razavi, Hamedan, Isfahan, Zanjan, Markazi, Ghazvin, East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Yazd, Fars, Golestan, Mazandaran, Tehran, Ardabil and Qom provinces along with medical specialists such as physicians, dentists, Paramedics, nurses, etc. to the provinces where the campaign is being implemented to provide free services to the patients.

Red Crescent will render educational and entrepreneurial advice to the deprived people in addition to health services. The Society also distributed hygiene items, kitchen sets as well as food parcels to the affected families.

17 million people are in severe water shortage, mostly in southern and southeastern provinces.