22 Dec 2019

Updated/Red Crescent Responds to Khuzestan Inundation

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 21 Dec 2019 View Original

AHVAZ, 21 December 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent has offered relief services to more than 2,800 households in Khuzestan province who have been affected by widespread heavy rains that triggered inundation in mid-December.

Red Crescent has rendered relief services to 2,815 affected households so far and sent six relief vehicles to Khuzestan, according to the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organisation.

The rain started on Monday noon, December 16, with heavy rainfalls from Abadan and Khorramshahr, and then reached Ahvaz and continued until 48 hours, causing more than 100 mm of rainfall in Abadan and more than 60 mm in Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan province.

12 counties in the southwestern province of Khuzestan were affected by torrential showers. Red Crescent has set up six camps in Ahvaz, Abadan and Karoun, sheltering 1,224 people. Relief workers released more than 200 vehicles in Ahvaz which were stuck in the inundation.

Red Crescent has distributed 1,814 food parcels, 2,791 kg plastic nylons, 15,000 loaves of bread, 3,809 blankets, 1,250 ground sheets and 677 tents among the affected families.

Khuzestan provincial Red Crescent branch has mobilized 56 operational teams, including 300 relief workers and rescuers to assist the affected people.

In April, Khuzestan Province was one of the provinces which were affected by nationwide flooding in Iran.

