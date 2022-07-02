Updated/IRCS Responds to Hormozgan Earthquake

BANDAR Abbas (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society is rendering relief services to the affected people after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Khamir port in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The quake happened at 2:02 a.m (local time) on Saturday, July 2, at a depth of 10 km, just a minute after a 5.7 tremor.

Following the quake, the Iranian Red Crescent sent its assessment and relief teams to the region immediately.

The quake killed five people and injured 45 others.

23 people received outpatient services and the others transported to medical centers.

The Red Crescent sent a Rubb Hall tent to Khamir port to shelter at least 300 people. This tent is equipped with a cooling system.

The Red Crescent has also deployed 27 search and rescue teams (consisting of 105 rescuers and relief workers) as well as sniffer dogs to the affected areas.

Furthermore, the Red Crescent’s helicopter, ambulances and relief vehicles are stationed in the region.

"The Red Crescent has set up an emergency sheltering camp at Bandar Abbas Persian Stadium. Relief items are being sent to the region from certain provinces," said Yaghoub Soleimani, the IRCS Secretary General.

There are 2,051 households and a total of 7,866 people living in the epicenter of the earthquake.

The reports of the Red Crescent’s assessment teams show that a significant number of houses were destroyed in Sayeh Khosh village in Bandar-e Lengeh County, said Mehdi Valipour, the Head of the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organization.

2,500 blankets were sent to Hormozgan from Qom Red Crescent provincial branch.

One person was killed in November last year when Hormozgan province was hit by twin 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude quakes.