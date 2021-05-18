Updated/ Red Crescent sets up tents for quake-affected people in Sankhast

BOJNOURD, 17 May 2021 (IRCS) - Following a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in sankhast city of North Khorasan province on early Monday, Iranian Red Crescent teams provided emergency items for affected people.

The quake occurred at 3:34 am (local time) at a depth of 16 km on Monday, 17 May.

Following the quake, the Iranian Red Crescent sent relief teams and one rescue helicopter to the affected areas.

Aid workers have set up tents and distributed blanket, moquette and canned food in the affected areas.

Mehdi Valipour, Head of the Relief and Rescue Organisation of the Iranian Red Crescent said: “Red Crescent has provided emergency shelters for 70 households. Emergency items have been distributed among affected households and further assistance is ready to be sent for the people.”

In 5 villages, houses are reportedly damaged 50 per cent. Seven villages in Garmeh have suffered minor damages, mostly in shoork village.

According to officials, the number of injured people in Sankhast earthquake has reached 25 people, 24 people due to rushing out of their houses and one because of falling debris.