Updated/ Red Crescent Responds to Fars flood

SHIRAZ (IRCS) - Red Crescent has deployed its relief teams to support flood-affected households in Estahban, Darab and neyriz in Fars province.

According to local officials, 21 people have lost their lives following the massive flood in Estahban.

Imamzadeh Sultan Shahbaz recreation area in Estehban suffered the most damage.

"The Red Crescent relief workers saved 74 people from flooding. Two people are still missing," said Hossein Darvishi, Managing Director of the Fars Red Crescent Provincial branch.

The Red Crescent has deployed one relief helicopter, 30 teams (consisting of 145 aid workers and rescuers), sniffer dogs and 24 operational vehicles in the affected regions.

Heavy rains triggered flooding in the villages of Imamzadeh Sultan Shahbaz, Bagh-e Shad, Dehouyeh, Bakhno, Darb Ghaleh, Anjirak Olia and Sofla, Ab-band, Bard-e now and Mehdi abad Since July 22.