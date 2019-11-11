11 Nov 2019

UPDATED/ Red Crescent Provides Emergency Sheltering for more than 10,000 people in East Azerbaijan Earthquake

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

TABRIZ/TEHRAN, 11 November 2019 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent has provided emergency sheltering for 10,472 affected people following the earthquake which struck Miyaneh County, East Azerbaijan.

UPDATED/ Red Crescent Provides Emergency Sheltering for more than 10,000 people in East Azerbaijan Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale hit northwestern Iran in Miyaneh County in East Azerbaijan Province on Friday, 8 November 2019, at a depth of 8 km at 02:17 a.m. local time.

The earthquake has killed five and injured 584, who mostly received outpatient services, according to officials. All the casualties are reportedly from Varnakesh village.

66 people were injured by destruction of their houses, and 518 others by panic or rushing to escape.

The Red Crescent provided emergency shelter to 10,472 affected people in the seven most affected villages. Red Crescent relief workers have set up 2,618 tents to shelter the affected families.

Red Crescent also has distributed 1,336 lanterns, 1,242 food parcels, 3,700 kg plastic nylons, 2,370 blankets, 909 ground sheets, 4,135 mineral bottles and 440 kitchen sets among the people.

The worst damage is reported in Varnakesh village with 40 demolished houses.

This earthquake was felt in the six towns of East Azerbaijan province, including Miyaneh, Tark, Sarab, Turkman Chay, Bostan Abad, Hashtrood, and 145 villages.

The Iranian Red Crescent sent 50 operational and assessment teams, including 190 relief workers and rescuers to the affected regions. The Red Crescent aid workers have rendered relief services to 53 villages.

Furthermore, Two relief helicopters have been deployed for more assess.

“Emergency shelter has been provided in affected areas. Emergency food is also distributed among the affected people. Tents, blankets, lanterns and 72-hours food parcels have been sent to the affected regions.” said Morteza Salimi, head of Relief and Rescue Organisation of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake has so far had 153 aftershocks, the largest of which was 4.8 magnitude. In addition to Varnakesh village, other areas have been damaged by fallen roofs and cracked walls. The quake was also felt in West Azerbaijan, Gilan, Ardebil and Zanjan provinces.

The earthquake killed 1350 livestock in Miyaneh and Sarab counties. It also cut the power of 7,000 people in Sarab county, which was reconnected immediately.

Iranian Red Crescent President Ali Asghar Peyvandi visited affected areas in Miyaneh and Sarab counties on November 9. Mr Peyvandi monitored the services which were rendered to the affected people, including emergency sheltering centers by the Red Crescent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.