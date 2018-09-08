08 Sep 2018

Updated/ Quake Strikes Sistan and Baluchestan

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 07 Sep 2018

ZAHEDAN, Sept. 7 (IRCS)_ An earthquake that shook Iranshahr County, Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balucheastan, on Friday morning killed one and injured two people. Relief services have been provided by Red Crescent to the affected areas.

A magnitude 5.6 quake shook Rigan County of Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan at 10:53 a.m. local time on September 7. The quake happened at the 10-kilometer depth of the ground surface. It cracked the walls of several rural houses. The quake was felt in neighboring province of Kerman.

A 16-year-old girl was killed in Shand-gangan village, Rigan County, Kerman province, close to Iranshahr County, after a piece of falling stone in a valley hit her head. Furthermore, in a village called Samsour, Iranshahr County, two people were injured who received outpatient services.

"Red Crescent has sent 5 assessment teams to the affected areas." said Morteza Salimi, head of the Iranian Red Crescent's Relief and Rescue Organization.

Red Crescent has distributed tents and food parcels in the impassable village of Shandel gonan with 12 households. The relief to the village was carried out by relief helicopters because it was difficult to access. 14 aftershocks have been registered since then, the biggest of which is 4 on the Richter scale.

