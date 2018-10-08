UPDATED/ IRCS Responds to over 6,000 Flood Victims

TEHRAN, Oct. 6 (IRCS) _ Red Crescent offered relief to over 6,000 flood victims during the past 4 days in 6 provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, Golestan, North Khorasan, Isfahan, and Yazd.

“6990 people were offered relief by the Red Crescent, 143 people transferred to safe places, and 327 were given emergency shelters in either Red Crescent bases or mosques.” said Morteza Salimi, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Relief and Rescue Organization.

Red Crescent relief workers also transferred 12 injured to medical centers, 9 received outpatient treatment services.

Since October 5, northern provinces and parts of the central provinces of Isfahan and Yazd have been affected by inundation and flood which were triggered by heavy rainfall.

in total, 39 counties (154 towns and villages) have been impacted by flood and inundation in the six provinces.

Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported that based on the latest estimates, death of 9 people in Mazandaran (6), Gilan (2) and North Khorasan (1) has been confirmed by recently floods.

On Friday evening, the highest rainfall reached 263 mm in Ramsar, Mazandaran, an unprecedented record in the past 17 years. Flood has severely damaged Ramsar.

12 main power lines were downed in Mazandaran due to heavy rains and lightning.

In the northern province of Gilan, the flood damaged Talesh, Amlash, Shaft, Fouman, Langarud and Roudsar counties considerably.

Red Crescent provincial branches have distributed blanket, ground sheet, plastic nylon, canned food, mineral water, rice, clothes, sugar, loaves of bread, oil and beans among the affected people.

In addition to 9 relief boats, Red Crescent benefited from 231 teams consisting of 1077 volunteers to help affected people. Red Crescent’s relief workers pumped water out of 660 homes and recovered 106 vehicles from floodwaters. IRCS relief operations continue in Gilan and Mazandaran.