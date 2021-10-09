Updated/ IRCS responds to Kouhrang quake

SHAHR-E KORD, 4 October 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent dispatched seven relief teams to quake-affected regions after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Kouhrang County in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari at 6:09 a.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 10 km.

The quake epicenter was the border of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Khuzestan provinces around Chalgard, Kouhrang County.

The quake injured 11 people, according to Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent.

Relief workers offered first aid to the injured people and transported them to medical centers.

Red Crescent’s relief chopper transported a young man to a clinic after the Society was informed that he was trapped in the heights of Bazaft. Bazaft was one of the areas affected by the earthquake.

Red Crescent relief workers assessed 10 villages in quake-affected areas in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari. The most damage was reported in the villages of Cham Ghaleh, Chaman Goli and Geraab villages.

Furthermore, Assessments in 21 villages in Khuzestan Province showed that the worst damage impacted Kanfeh and Ben Mousa.

Red Crescent teams are on alert in Isfahan, Lorestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad provinces as supporter provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.