UPDATED/ IRCS Responds to Khuzestan Quake

AHVAZ, 8 July 2019 (IRCS) – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Masjed Soleyman, the southwestern province of Khuzestan, at 11:30 (local time) on Monday, July 8.

The epicenter of the quake was Golgir village, 45 km off Masjed Soleyman, at a depth of 17 km. The quake was also felt in Baghmalek, Izeh and Haftkel.

According to Morteza Salimi, Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organisation, the quake left one dead and 97 injured in Masjed Soleyman. A 70-year-old man lost his life due to panic. Seven people received outpatient services and others were hospitalised. Four injured with severe injury were taken to hospital by Red Crescent ambulances. Ten people were injured during the quake in Izeh. Furthermore, the quake left three injured in Baghmalek.

Red Crescent dispatched 23 assessment teams to the quake-hit regions. Khuzestan provincial Red Crescent branch also has dispatched one relief helicopter to assess the quake-hit regions.

Red Crescent relief workers have set up tents in the area of Masjed Soleyman’s 22 Bahman hospital to accommodate the patients if the aftershocks continue. Red Crescent sent essential relief and food items from Ahvaz to Masjed Soleyman.

After the main earthquake, 15 aftershocks have been registered, the biggest of which was 4.7 on the Richter scale.

There are 56 villages with a population of 5,580 within the 15-km radius of the earthquake. In rural areas of Masjed Soleyman, crashing the walls of the houses and minor mountain falls in sub-main arteries have been reported.