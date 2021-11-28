UPDATED/ IRCS Relief Operations Continue in Hormozgan

BANDAR ABBAS, 18 November 2021 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society ‎‎(IRCS) has distributed more than 4,900 tents among households who have ‎been affected by the 15 November earthquake which struck the city of Fin in ‎the southern province of Hormozgan‏.‏

Red Crescent set up an emergency camp immediately following the quake and started distribution of food parcels and all the areas affected by the quake have been provided with relief, hygiene and livelihood items.

Furthermore, one of the Bandar Abbas’ stadiums was prepared to shelter nearly 1,000 of the quake-affected people.

As of Friday morning, 19 November, the Iranian Red Crescent had distributed 5,849 tents, 3,700 blankets, 1,159 moquette, 608 food parcels, 544 heating devices, 20,891 canned food, 628 food parcels for 72 hours, 760 kg plastic nylon among the affected households.

Moreover, kinds of relief items have been sent from the neighbouring provinces to strengthen relief stash of the Hormozgan provincial Red Crescent branch.

Dr Hemmati, President of the Iranian Red Crescent, said: “The Society will continue relief and support for the quake-affected people until the end of the suffering of Hormozgani citizens and all the capacities will be tapped to achieve this goal.”