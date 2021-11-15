UPDATED/ 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Hormozgan + FOOTAGE

Bandar Abbas, 15 November 2021 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent has provided relief items including tent and blanket for affected people after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake ‎struck ‎city of Fin in southern province of Hormozgan.

The powerful quake happened at 15:37 local time ‎on Sunday at a depth of 15 km, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran ‎University.‎

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38 local time.

A 27 year old man lost his lives after falling from an electric light post during the earthquake.

99 people also were injured. 10 of them are hospitalized and 89 other people received outpatient services.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber met with the quake-affected people in Red Crescent’s tents.

Minor cracking has been reported in a number of rural buildings in Fin. Fin earthquake impacted 5,000 households in Fin and Rezvan Counties. 21 teams of the Red Crescent assessed 61 villages which were affected by the quake.

President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Dr Karim Hemmati said: "so far, 1265 tents have been distributed in the areas which were affected by the Sunday’s quake."

The quake strongly impacted north and northeastern of Bandar Abbaas. Four city and 707 villages are close to the epicenter of the quake.

Red Crescent’s aid workers have been deployed in schools and stadiums to provide emergency accommodation. Relief items have been distributed the households, added Hemmati.

Red Crescent has distributed 72-hours food parcels among the affected households. Moreover, 5,000 blankets, 2,700 tents and other relief items have been sent to affected areas to distribute among the households.

Red Crescent has dispatched two relief helicopters to assess mountain areas and Red Crescent teams are on alert in Hormozgan, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Bushehr and Kerman provinces.