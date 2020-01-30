30 Jan 2020

United States announces successful initial transactions through humanitarian channel for Iran

Report
from Government of the United States of America
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced the completion of initial financial transactions benefitting Iranian medical patients through a humanitarian channel in Switzerland. Iranian cancer and transplant patients are receiving treatments through this channel, which is subject to strict due diligence measures to avoid misuse by the Iranian regime. The successful completion of these transactions provides a model for facilitating further humanitarian exports to Iran. Efforts to establish this humanitarian channel, in coordination with the State Department, were previously announced on October 25, 2019.

“The United States is determined to ensure the Iranian people have access to food, life-saving medicines, and other humanitarian goods, despite the regime’s economic mismanagement and wasteful funding of malign activities across the region,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This Administration has full confidence that, together with our partners abroad, this mechanism will improve the flow of humanitarian goods to the Iranian people. Humanitarian transactions are currently allowed under our sanctions programs, and we encourage companies to use this humanitarian mechanism. We would like to thank the Swiss authorities for working with us.”

The United States has a consistent policy of maintaining broad exceptions and authorizations allowing for the sale of agricultural commodities, food, medicine, and medical devices to Iran. For more information on the humanitarian mechanism and recommended measures for improving transparency for trade with Iran that is excepted from U.S. sanctions, please refer to the guidance published on the Treasury’s website on October 25, 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.