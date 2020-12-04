UNICEF welcomes Iran’s Implementation of the New Nationality Law granting birth certificate and nationality to Children born to Iranian Mothers and Non-Iranian Fathers

Tehran, 03 December 2020 – “UNICEF welcomes the adoption and implementation of the new Iranian Nationality Law which enables children born to Iranian mothers and non-Iranian fathers to obtain Iranian nationality. “According to official figures, 28,000 children below the age of 18 years have filed applications to receive birth certificates and a nationality. The first group obtained their Iranian nationality and Iranian identity booklet (shenasnameh) on 18 November 2020.

“The implementation of this Law is a milestone for the protection of the rights of stateless persons in Iran, including children. Statelessness can hinder a child’s access to basic social services such including healthcare and education.

“UNICEF welcomes this important development for children on the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child which recognizes the child’s right to acquire a nationality in Article 7.

“UNICEF remains committed to continue supporting the Government of Iran and partners for promoting child wellbeing in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

