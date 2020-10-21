UNICEF provided more than 182,000 test kits to help fight COVID-19 in Iran [EN/AR]

In support of the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the request of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, UNICEF Iran has provided 182,592 COVID-19 test kits which arrived in Tehran on Sunday 18 October.

The test kits will be distributed among hospitals and laboratories under provincial medical universities admitting COVID-19 patients. UNICEF has procured another 19,488 COVID-19 test kits which are on their way to Iran.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has delivered 63 metric tons of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health personnel as well as hygiene items, child friendly brochures and masks for children in vulnerable settings, including children in street situation, working children, children without caregivers and children with disability.

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook