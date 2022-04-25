UNICEF Iran Humanitarian Situation Report End of Year 2021, 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights:

Due to public vaccination (partly supported by UNICEF), Iran has witnessed a recent decline in COVID-19 daily hospitalization and deaths, while observers alarming the initiation a new wave with Omicron as the prevalent variant. All provinces are labeled in blue or yellow (low- to medium-risk) categories.

On 31 December 2021, WHO reported that the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in Iran has risen to 131,606 (34 new daily deaths) and 6,037,090 total confirmed cases (1,703 new daily cases).

In total, 116,210,697 vaccine doses have been administered. 51,194,091 individuals receiving two doses and 5,517,736 individuals receiving 3 doses (WHO weekly vaccination update, 26 December 2021)