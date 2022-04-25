Iran

UNICEF Iran Humanitarian Situation Report End of Year 2021, 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights:

  • Due to public vaccination (partly supported by UNICEF), Iran has witnessed a recent decline in COVID-19 daily hospitalization and deaths, while observers alarming the initiation a new wave with Omicron as the prevalent variant. All provinces are labeled in blue or yellow (low- to medium-risk) categories.

  • On 31 December 2021, WHO reported that the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in Iran has risen to 131,606 (34 new daily deaths) and 6,037,090 total confirmed cases (1,703 new daily cases).

  • In total, 116,210,697 vaccine doses have been administered. 51,194,091 individuals receiving two doses and 5,517,736 individuals receiving 3 doses (WHO weekly vaccination update, 26 December 2021)

  • The 2021 HAC still faced a funding gap of 53 percent. Without sufficient funding, ICO was not able to implement many of the planned activities.

