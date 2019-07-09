09 Jul 2019

UNICEF Assistance to Distribute in Flood-Hit Regions

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 19 June 2019 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has loaded the hygiene parcels donated by UNICEF Iran Office for the Iranian flood-affected people to be sent to the affected provinces on Wednesday, 19 June.

The 500 parcels of hygiene supplies include soaps, shampoos, towels, hygiene pads, women’s health articles, etc. and will be distributed to 2,500 families of the southern province of Khuzestan and southwestern province of Lorestan, which were damaged a lot by March and April floods.

During a ceremony which was held at the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organisation, appreciating the UNICEF philanthropic activities in Iran, Morteza Salimi, head of the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organisation, expressed optimism that the cooperation between Red Crescent and the UNICEF expanded in numerous fields.

According to Salimi, Iranian Red Crescent provided emergency accomodation for 150,000 people in camps in the recent floods, transferring 3,500 people to safe places. Red Crescent also distributed more than 70,000 hygiene parcels to the affected people.

Ms. Ugochi Daniels, UN Resident Coordinator in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the ceremony of loading the UNICEF assistance said: “From the beginning of the floods, UN agencies attempted to closely cooperate with the government of Iran.”

Furthermore, Dr Will Parks, UNICEF Iran Representative, thanked Iranian Red Crescent, UN Resident Coordinator in Iran, the Iranian government and the organisations responded to the recent floods, underlining the development of mutual cooperation.

