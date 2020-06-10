UNHCR statement on the death of Afghans in Yazd

UNHCR is deeply saddened by the death of three Afghans and concerned about the well-being of eight others who were severely injured in an incident in Yazd, Islamic Republic of Iran on 3 June 2020.

UNHCR recognizes states’ sovereign rights to maintain law and order, control their borders and manage irregular movements in a proportionate manner.

Refugees, like everyone, are subject to the laws of the territory on which they are present. In general, refugees may be at greater risk of exploitation and abuse as they are often forced to travel irregularly to escape persecution.

UNHCR is seeking further information from the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this time.

For further information, please contact: