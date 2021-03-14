UNHCR Iran: Year in Review 2020

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, with Iran being one of the first countries impacted by the virus, on top of the economic downturn the country was experiencing. The pandemic had significant impact on UNHCR’s operations, forcing us to rapidly adjust the way we work. However, UNHCR has spared no effort to continue helping and protecting refugees the best we could under these difficult circumstances throughout the year, thanks to flexible funding received, as well as specific support for Iran operation.