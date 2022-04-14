UNHCR Iran Quarterly Factsheet, October - December 2021

As of the end of 2021, Iran had registered over 6 million cases and more than 130,000 deaths due to COVID-19, and the country had overcome the fifth wave of the pandemic. By the end of December, over 50 million out of Iran’s population of 85 million were fully vaccinated, of which some 1 million were Afghan nationals including refugees and undocumented individuals.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, up to 500,000 Afghans arrived in Iran in 2021.

While visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran in December, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, urged the international community to scale up its support to the Government and people of Iran, who are receiving Afghans fleeing a deteriorating situation in their country.

Sustained international humanitarian support remains needed to support the Government in maintaining their inclusive refugee policies.