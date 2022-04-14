UNHCR Iran Operational Update | October– December 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

According to preliminary estimates by the Government of Iran, up to 500,000 Afghans arrived in Iran in 2021. Despite advocacy by UNHCR to provide asylum to those fleeing conflict, Iran’s Government continued to return Afghans who were apprehended while trying to enter Iran. Borders remained officially closed for asylum-seekers, but Afghans continued making their way to Iran informally through unofficial border crossing points. The UNHCR High Commissioner undertook a mission to Iran in December, where he visited the border province of Sistan and Baluchestan where Niatak site is being constructed by UNHCR and partners to accommodate the new arrivals from Afghanistan.