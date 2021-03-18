UNHCR Iran Operational Update | November – December 2020

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

In December, COVID-19 infections continued to rise, although the rise was slower than previous months, giving cause for cautious optimism. Movement restrictions, closures of non-essential businesses and health protocols continued to be reinforced throughout the country. The Statistical Centre of Iran announced that the inflation rate in 2020 stood at 30.5 percent, rising by 1.5 percent from the previous year. As such, the inflated prices of basic goods continued to affect refugees’ and host communities ability to meet their basic needs. In 2020, according to UNHCR’s Global Appeal for 2021, Iran ranked as the world’s eight-largest refugee-hosting country, as it continued to host 800,000 Afghan and Iraqi refugees. In November, children at risk of statelessness started receiving Iranian identity documents, as a result of a law passed by the Government of Iran in September 2019, allowing children born to Iranian mothers and non-Iranian fathers to become eligible for the Iranian nationality.