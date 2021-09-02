UNHCR Iran Operational Update | May – June 2021

In June, Iran was battling with its fifth wave of COVID-19. Movement restrictions, closures of non-essential businesses and health protocols continued to be enforced throughout the country. On 19 June, the Iranian Ministry of Interior announced Ebrahim Raisi as the President-elect, with 61.95% of the votes in his favour and a voter turnout of 48.8%, the lowest recorded to date. In April 2021, the US announced a plan to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021, and by 22 June, 50% of the troops had already withdrawn. The Taliban thereafter made considerable gains in the country. UNHCR stepped up its contingency planning and preparations amid political developments in Afghanistan and the related expected increase in (internal and potentially cross-border) displacement.