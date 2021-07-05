UNHCR Iran Operational Update | March - April 2021

In April, Iran began battling its fourth wave of COVID-19. Movement restrictions, closures of non-essential businesses and health protocols continued to be enforced throughout the country. The Statistical Centre of Iran announced the projected inflation rate in 2021 to be around 30%, a decrease of 0.5 percent from 2020, while Iran’s unemployment rate for 2021 is projected to stand at 12.4%. In April, Western and Iranian officials kicked off talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the goal to produce a road map for both the US and Iran to return to compliance with the deal, which the previous US administration withdrew from in May 2018.