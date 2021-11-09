UNHCR Iran Operational Update | July - September 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

July saw the US withdraw the vast majority of its troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban rapidly capturing districts throughout the country. By early August, the Taliban controlled most of the country, and on 16 August they entered Kabul, resulting in the de facto collapse of the Afghan Government. As such, Afghans continued making their way to Iran irregularly through unofficial border points. Based on direct approaches to our receptions, UNHCR is aware of 17,786 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January until 25 September. The actual numbers are very likely much higher. Out of the newly arrived families that were interviewed by UNHCR, 100% fled due to the security situation in Afghanistan, with the majority reporting a need for access to livelihoods and documentation, as well as urgent need for food and shelter.