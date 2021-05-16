UNHCR Iran Operational Update | January - February 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

In February, Iran was on the verge of entering its fourth wave of COVID-19. Movement restrictions, closures of non-essential businesses and health protocols continued to be enforced throughout the country. The Statistical Centre of Iran announced the projected inflation rate in 2021 to be around 30%, a decrease of 0.5 percent from 2020, while Iran’s unemployment rate stood at 9.4% in the third quarter of 2020, a 1.2% decline compared with the same period of last year. In February, UNHCR and its partners BAFIA and IHIO signed the partnership agreement for the 7th cycle of the Universal Public Health Insurance (UPHI) scheme, allowing 120,000 of the most vulnerable refugees to see their premium costs covered for 12 months.