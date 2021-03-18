UNHCR Iran Factsheet, October - December 2020

In November and December, COVID-19 infections continued to rise, although at a slower pace. The Iranian Rial continued to devaluate, coupled with flaring inflation, causing prices of basic goods to continue to rise.

The Statistical Centre of Iran announced that the inflation rate in 2020 stood at 30.5 percent, rising by 1.5 percent from the previous year. Refugees’ and host communities’ ability to make ends meet continued to be affected.

In 2020, Iran ranked as the world’s eight-largest refugee hosting country. Sustained international humanitarian support remains key to facilitate Government efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID19 testing.