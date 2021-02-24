UNHCR Iran Factsheet, July - September 2020

Between July and September, COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply. The Iranian Rial continued to devaluate, coupled with flaring inflation, causing prices of basic goods to continue to rise.

Refugees’ and host communities’ ability to make ends meet has been affected. As refugees often belong to the more vulnerable segments of the population, they may feel the impacts of COVID-19 more severely, namely on their livelihoods.

Due to COVID-19 coupled with the economic downturn, sustained international humanitarian support will be key to facilitate Government efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID-19 testing.