UNHCR Iran Factsheet, January - May 2022

In January, UNHCR launched the 2022 Afghanistan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP); for Iran, the plan targets 2.2 million persons of concern, including Afghans of varying status and host communities. The 2022 RRP will support host governments in their efforts to promote resilience. It will aim to ensure that no one is left behind and that the needs of Afghans and their host communities can be met. The situation inside Afghanistan continues to remain fluid.

Meanwhile, Iranian borders remain officially closed for those trying to seek asylum, but Afghans continued making their way to Iran informally through unofficial border crossing points.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, some 500,000-1,000,000 Afghans arrived in Iran since January 2021.

Sustained international humanitarian support remains needed to help the Government of Iran in maintaining their inclusive refugee policies.