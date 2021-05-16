UNHCR Iran Factsheet, January - March 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, COVID-19 infections continued to rise, with the pandemic entering a fourth wave as of end of March. In February, Iran started nationwide vaccinations using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The Iranian Rial continued to devaluate, coupled with flaring inflation, causing prices of basic goods to continue to rise.

The Statistical Centre of Iran Iran announced the projected inflation rate in 2021 to be around 30%, a decrease of 0.5 percent from 2020.

Refugees’ and host communities’ ability to make ends meet continued to be affected.

Sustained international humanitarian support remains key to facilitate Government efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID-19 testing.