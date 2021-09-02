UNHCR Iran Factsheet, April - June 2021

In the first have of 2021, COVID-19 infections continued to rise, with the pandemic entering a fifth wave as of end of June. Nationwide vaccinations continued at a low rate with only 2% of its population being fully inocculated by early June.

The Iranian Rial continued to devaluate, coupled with flaring inflation, causing prices of basic goods to continue to rise.

The average prices for food and beverages in the 12-month period ending May 21, increased by 47.8% compared with last year’s corresponding period.

Refugees’ and host communities’ ability to make ends meet continued to be affected. Sustained international humanitarian support remains key to facilitate Government efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID-19 testing.