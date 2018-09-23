23 Sep 2018

UNAMI condemns attack in Ahvaz, Iran [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 23 Sep 2018
Download PDF (162.46 KB)English version
Download PDF (139.63 KB)Arabic version
Download PDF (234.49 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 23 September 2018 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, including its Liaison Office in Tehran, strongly condemns the terrorist attack which took place on Saturday, 22 September in the city of Ahvaz in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which military personnel and civilians, including children, were killed or injured.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq offers its sincere condolences to the Government and people of Iran, in particular to the families of those who lost their lives, and wishes the injured a rapid and complete recovery.

