23 Sep 2018

UN chief condemns attack in south-west Iran which killed dozens

Report
from UN News Service
23 Sep 2018
© UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
© UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the terrorist attack on Saturday in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz which reportedly left dozens dead and injured, including children.

According to media reports, the attack targeted a military parade, with terrorists shooting from a long distance at the armed forces parading as well as the civilians watching the event.

Mr. Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Iran. He wished those injured a speedy recovery.

