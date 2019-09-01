Three Schools Open in Quake-Hit Regions of East Azerbaijan

TABRIZ, 29 August 2019 (IRCS) – With the cooperation of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), three schools opened in Haris and Varzaghan counties, East Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Government Week in Iran.

Building of these schools started after the August earthquakes in East Azerbaijan. On 11 August 2012, two powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4 and 6.3 struck Ahar and Varzaghan, leaving 306 dead and over 5,000 injured people in Haris, Varzaghan and Ahar totally and damaging rural houses as well as the infrastructures.

On Thursday, 29 August, in the presence of the IRCS President Ali Asghar Peyvandi and local authorities, a school of four classes named Baghcheban was inaugurated for physically or mentally handicapped children in Haris. Furthermore, IRCS president attended the opening ceremonies of a girls’ high school named Peace and a school of four classes in Varzaghan.

“Red Crescent has major mandates whereas the organization’s relief missions are only one of them, while most of the people recognize us with relief. We also have cultural and social mandates and we are beside the people wherever there is a problem for them. This is a great honor given to us and we strive to get people’s satisfaction,” said IRCS President.

“We are proud to build this school for handicapped children and we will continue to equip the school,” added Mr, Peyvandi.

The Baghchehban school for handicapped children was established in 1987 and was damaged in the 2012 East Azerbaijan earthquake. Iranian Red Crescent with the cooperation of Organisation for Development, Renovation and Equipping Schools of Iran rebuilt it.