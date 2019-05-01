Thailand’s Contribution for Flood Relief in the Islamic Republic of Iran

In response to the severe flash floods in the southern part of the Islamic Republic of Iran in late March, causing a large number of casualties and extensive damage to properties and infrastructure in the area, on 29 April 2019, Mr. Damrong Kraikruan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand handed over to H.E. Mr. Mohsen Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, Thailand’s humanitarian contribution in the amount of 100,000 US Dollars (approximately 3,200,000 Baht), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The said contribution would be to support of the relief operation of the Iranian authorities in the affected area. Also present at the ceremony were representatives of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs and the Embassy of the Islamic of Iran to Thailand.

On this occasion, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Government and the people of Iran and wished Iran a speedy and full recovery from this natural disaster.