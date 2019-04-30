30 Apr 2019

Thailand donates $100,000 to flood victims in Iran

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 29 Apr 2019 View Original

Tehran, April 29, IRNA - Thai deputy foreign minister on Monday extended his condolences over recent devastating floods in different provinces in the Islamic Republic of Iran and donated some $100,000 as relief aid.

Iran's Ambassador to Thailand Mohsen Mohammadi met Thai deputy foreign minister on Monday.

The relief aid donated by Thailand is a good demonstration of friendship and affinity between the two nations, Mohammadi said.

In the meeting, they also reviewed latest developments on broadening cooperation between the two countries, Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) where Thailand chairs as rotating president along with Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) conference in Qatar.

Thai deputy foreign minister, for his part, supported his country from the JCPOA and praised Iran's efforts for protecting the internationally-recognized multilateral deal.

1430**2050

