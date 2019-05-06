Slovakia humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Iran arrives

Tehran, May 6, IRNA – Slovakian humanitarian aid to the Iranian flood-stricken people was delivered to the country Red Crescent Society on Sunday.

The institute announced that it took delivery of the six-ton package which included 30 tents, 144 blankets, 10 sewage pumps, eight power generators as well as other items.

Following heavy and unprecedented rainfall in the Iranian northern, western and southwestern provinces, Golestan, Khuzestan, Lorestan and Fars provinces sustained most damages.

