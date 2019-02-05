05 Feb 2019

Several roads blocked amid flash floods in southeastern Iran

Report
from Islamic Republic News Agency
Published on 04 Feb 2019 View Original

Zahedan, Feb 4, IRNA – Six routes have been blocked after floods and torrential rains hit Sistan-Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, a local official said on Monday.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Director General for Crisis Management at Sistan-Baluchestan governor office Abdolrahman Shahnavazi said the maintenance forces are doing their best to reopen the routes.

Shahnavazi added that it is not possible to take any serious action until the flood waters subside.

He pointed out that the Iranian Red Crescent (IRC) forces are rendering services to the injured people as flash floods hit several houses Qasre Qand region in southeastern Iran.

Meanwhile, Sistan-Baluchestan Meteorology Office announced on Sunday (Feb 3) that the flooding, triggered by torrential rains, has affected 10 townships in the province as of Sunday (Feb 2).

9060**1771

