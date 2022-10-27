Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Holy Shrine in Iran (SG/SM/21550)

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack today on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practise their religion.

The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.