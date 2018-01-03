Secretary-General Deplores Loss of Life during Protests in Iran, Urges Respect for Right to Peaceful Assembly, Free Expression
SG/SM/18848
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is following with concern recent developments in Iran. He deplores the loss of life in the protests. He urges respect for the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, and that any demonstrations take place in a peaceful manner. Further violence must be avoided.
For information media. Not an official record.