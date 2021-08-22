Second statement on COVID-19 vaccination in Islamic Republic of Iran by Dr Jaffar Hussain, WHO Representative

Tehran, 21 August 2021 – WHO continues to closely monitor the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Islamic Republic of Iran. The Organization reiterates its commitment to support the country in responding to the pandemic.

WHO acknowledges an increase in the frequency of vaccination recently after deployment of international and locally-made vaccines. Based on the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, as of 20 August 2021, 21 805 879 doses of different vaccines have been administered in Islamic Republic of Iran. Of these, 16 378 331 were made available for first dose vaccination and 5 427 548 for second dose. This means thus far 19.3% of the whole population has received a first dose and 6.38% of the whole population is fully vaccinated. However, this is not sufficient to break the chain of viral transmission.

8.5 million doses of vaccine allocated through the COVAX Facility are planned to arrive over the next several months. The August to September consignment will represent approximately 3 million doses. This information contradicts informtion given in an earlier statement and WHO apologizes for this inconvenience. It is also reassuring that the Government of Islamic Republic of Iran is now willing to accept more vaccines from multiple sources.

WHO emphasizes that vaccines are essential but not enough alone to prevent and control transmission of COVID-19. All preventive public health measures should be observed by the Government, communities, and individuals to interrupt the chain of virus transmission in the country. We encourage appropriate information sharing by the Government with international agencies to facilitate further cooperation in order to save the lives of vulnerable people.