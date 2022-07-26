Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa: Islamic Republic of Iran - Flash Update (as of 25 July 2022)

Flash Update

The Islamic Republic of Iran is at high risk of natural disasters and is one of the most seismically active countries with three active fault lines. Iran experienced two incidents in the same week where heavy rain hit in the eastern part of the country, leading to flash floods (22 July 2022), and two back-to-back earthquakes in the south (23 July 2022). The two incidents are more than 450 km away from each other and are not connected by any means.