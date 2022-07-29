Regional Office for Middle East and North Africa: Islamic Republic of Iran - Flash Floods and Mudslide - Flash Update #2 (as of 29 July 2022)

FLASH UPDATE

Flash Floods in North, South, East and Central parts of the country leaving 30 dead this week

(As of 19:00 pm on 29 July 2022)

According to the relevant national relief authorities, as a result of the rains and the flooding starting 26 to 29 July 2022, 30 people lost their lives in Tehran, Mazandaran, Markazi, Yazd and Sistan and Baluchestan, 23 people are injured in Tehran and Mazandaran and 23 people are missing in Tehran, and Mazandaran provinces.

So far, 20 provinces are hit by floods and heavy rains. 14,000 people are provided by relief services of Red Crescent in the flooded areas, more than 3,000 people received emergency accommodation.

Early on 28 July, flash floods and mudslides washed away the Imamzadeh Dawood compound in the northwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran. Heavy rainfall and subsequent flash floods and mudslide in northwestern Tehran killed at least ten people and injured nine more while fifteen others are still missing. Read our previous update #1 on Imamzadeh Dawood.

Late 28 July, floods caused destruction and casualties in different cities of Tehran Province, but Firouzkoh has seen the most damage. In Marzdaran village of Zarindasht, the casualties were relatively high and so far, 9 people are reported dead and about 5 people are missing. The relief operation was delayed due to the blocked roads in the area.

Flash floods also inundated roads and villages in the provinces of Sistan and Balouchestan, Yazd, Kerman, Fars, Qom, Isfahan, Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari, Boushehr, Semnan, Alborz, Qazvin, Tehran, Zanjan, North Khorasan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Gilan, Golestan, and Mazandaran.

According to the Iran’s Meteorological Organization, heavy rains and floods are forecasted in 22 provinces in north, south, east and central parts of the country.