Red Cross intervenes to ease water tension in Khuzestan ‎

AHVAZ, 22 July 2021 (IRCS) - Red Crescent has distributed more than ‎‎72,000 liters of drinking water to regions of the southwestern province of ‎Khuzestan which are suffering from lack the water.‎

Khuzestan provincial Red Crescent branch has also donated 26,000 bottles of mineral water among the drought-affected households.

Ali Khodadadi, Head of the Khuzestan provincial Red Crescent branch, who was visiting Jofeir and Imamzadeh Khezr villages in Dasht-e Azadegan County, said: “With the support of the donors of the Red Crescent 40 water tanks with the capacity of 2000 liters and 1000 liters have been purchased and donated to the villagers involved in water shortage.”

Following the water shortage of Karkheh River in the recent weeks, several ‎cities in Dasht-e Azadegan County including Soosangerd and Bostan and ‎urban areas were in trouble. ‎