Red Crescent shelters more than 6,500 quake-affected people in Hormozgan

BANDAR ABBAS (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society provided emergency shelter for 6,548 quake-affected people after the deadly earthquake struck Khamir port in Hormozgan on July 2.

In the early moments after this earthquake, members of the Helal Houses (literally Red Crescent Houses) in villages assessed the quake areas.

Furthermore, the Red Crescent dispatched three helicopters to transport relief teams to the quake-affected areas.

18 relief teams and four sniffer dog teams were deployed in quake-affected areas and an emergency sheltering camp was set up in Bandar Abbas by the Red Crescent.

“The Red Crescent has provided 1,517 households (consisting of 6,548 people) with emergency shelter and all the essential items have been provided to them,” said Yaghoub Soleimani, the IRCS Secretary General.

So far, the IRCS has sent 2,000 tents, 4,000 moquettes, 7,500 blankets, 2,620 food parcels, 5,000 kg plastic nylon and one Rubb Hall to the quake-affected areas in Hormozgan. Most of the relief items were distributed in Sayeh Khosh village due to its high damage.